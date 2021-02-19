Friday, February 19, 2021
Florida tops 30,000 COVID-19 deaths as virus hits Villages Charter School again

Larry D. Croom

COVID-19 continued to strike The Villages Charter School on Friday as Florida surpassed 30,000 deaths connected to the virus and the local area saw eight more fatalities.

Two more charter school students were identified as positive for the potentially deadly virus, bringing the total number of cases at the facility that largely educates children of the Developer’s family, Villages employees and those who work in various businesses in the mega-retirement community to 65 since classes started in August 2020. That number represents 42 percent of the 156 cases reported among students in all Sumter County public schools.

Florida is now reporting 30,214 deaths connected to COVID-19 since the pandemic was first reported in the Sunshine State in March. Those victims include three more residents of Lake County, three in Marion County and two who lived in Sumter County. They are among the 1,482 tri-county area deaths and the 495,015 deaths across the country.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,856,427 cases – an increase of 6,683 from Thursday to Friday. Of those, 1,822,644 are residents. A total of 80,264 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 30,637 in correctional facilities. Across the state, 77,408 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, a total of 45 new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 19 for a total of 3,954;
  • Leesburg up 10 for a total of 3,721;
  • Lady Lake up 4 for a total of 1,409;
  • Summerfield up 4 for a total of 1,687;
  • Wildwood up 3 for a total of 924;
  • Belleview up 3 for a total of 1,134;
  • Oxford up 1 for a total of 439; and
  • Fruitland Park up 1 for a total of 647.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 58,332 – increase of 168
  • Deaths: 1,482
  • Hospitalizations: 3,410

SUMTER COUNTY

  • Cases: 7,714 – increase of 26
  • Deaths: 226
  • Hospitalizations: 497
  • Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (3,617), Wildwood (924), Bushnell (842), Coleman (822) and Oxford (439).

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 23,786 – increase of 58
  • Deaths: 534
  • Hospitalizations: 1,243
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (6,216), Leesburg (3,721), Eustis (2,113), Mount Dora (1,815) and Tavares (1,757). The Villages also is reporting 161 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 26,832 – increase of 84
  • Deaths: 722
  • Hospitalizations: 1,670
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (19,755), Summerfield (1,687), Dunnellon (1,217), Belleview (1,134) and Silver Springs (541). The Villages also is reporting 176 cases.

Related Articles

News

Official reports uptick in door-to-door solicitation in The Villages

There is a myth that door-to-door solicitation is prohibited in The Villages. It’s just a myth.
Read more
News

Two Great Horned Owlets creating quite a stir among curious Villagers

There is a Great Horned Owl nest along the Springdale Fitness Trail near Nancy Lopez Country Club that is drawing quite a bit of attention, thanks to two Owlets that reside there.
Read more
News

CDD 8 tables Villager’s request for private boat dock at Lake Miona

The Community Development District 8 Board of Supervisors on Friday tabled a Villager’s request for a private boat dock at Lake Miona.
Read more
News

CDD 5 has more than $2,000 per household tucked away in reserve

Community Development District 5 has more than $2,000 per household tucked away in reserve funding and supervisors are wondering if they are holding on to too much of the residents’ money.
Read more
Crime

Del Webb Spruce Creeker jailed after found passed out in vehicle behind seafood eatery

A Del Webb Spruce Creek man with a checkered legal past was jailed Wednesday night after a Marion County sheriff’s deputy reported finding him passed out in his vehicle behind a popular Summerfield seafood restaurant.
Read more
Crime

Marion sheriff seeking help in nabbing bandits who ripped off four-wheeler from Summerfield residence

Marion County sheriff’s deputies are searching for thieves who stole a four-wheeler in Summerfield.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man who once admitted to drug-fueled shoplifting trip at Kohl’s back behind bars

A Summerfield man who once admitted to going on a drug-fueled shoplifting spree at the Lady Lake Kohl’s department store is in jail again.
Read more
