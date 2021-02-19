Summerfield man who once admitted to drug-fueled shoplifting trip at Kohl’s back behind bars

A Summerfield man who once admitted to going on a drug-fueled shoplifting spree at the Lady Lake Kohl’s department store is in jail again.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies arrested 39-year-old Stephen David Scarlott Jr. on Monday night at his residence at 16880 S.E. 101st Ave. He was booked into the Marion County Jail and charged with resisting an officer without violence, as well as failure to appear in drug court and probation violations on charges of possession of methamphetamine and grand theft/statutory theft. He was being held on no bond and is due in court March 23, jail records show.

Scarlott was originally arrested in June 2016 after he admitted to attempting to steal a digital camera and PlayStation 4 from Kohl’s. He was accused of taking the items from the store and immediately getting into a vehicle that had been waiting for him, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

A Kohl’s loss prevention officer took a photo of the car’s license plate before it left the parking lot. That information was turned over to the Lady Lake Police Department and an officer stopped the vehicle on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 just over the Marion County line. A Marion County sheriff’s deputy also arrived on the scene.

Meanwhile, a Lake County dispatcher made the police officer aware that Scarlott was known to have needles in his possession. During a pat down, an orange cap for a syringe was found in Scarlott’s pocket.

“Yeah, I have a problem. That’s why I am doing this,” Scarlott told the officer after the discovery of the syringe cap.

Several needles also were discovered in the center console of the vehicle. The stolen merchandise also was located in the car, the report says.