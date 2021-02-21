Sunday, February 21, 2021
69.1 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

45-year-old Summerfield career criminal back behind bars for contempt of court

Larry D. Croom

Christopher Shane Fulk

A Summerfield man with a sordid legal past who was arrested a year ago as a habitual traffic offender is behind bars again.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies arrested 45-year-old Christopher Shane Fulk on Thursday on a warrant that had been issued in November 2020. He was charged with contempt of court and his bond was revoked on a previous charge of driving while license suspended or revoked. He was being held on no bond and his next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.

Fulk was arrested in February 2020 after he was stopped by a Marion County sheriff’s deputy because his blue/gray BMW had only one dim light on the license tag, making it not visible from 50 feet away. The deputy also reported that Fulk didn’t come to a complete stop at the intersection of 87th Terrace Road and SE 147th Lane.

The deputy stopped Fulk as he pulled into a residence at 14379 SE 87th Terrace Road. He initially exited the driver’s seat but was ordered back into the vehicle by the deputy. Fulk then admitted that his license wasn’t valid, which was verified by the deputy, a sheriff’s office report states, adding that he was designated as a habitual traffic offender on Nov. 4, 2013.

Fulk, who has been held in the Marion County Jail 39 times since February 1994, was arrested in February 2019 when he surrendered as deputies were preparing to bust into his home. He told deputies that he was aware law enforcement was outside and that he had a warrant, but he didn’t want to come out of the residence because he didn’t want to go back to jail for something he didn’t do. He said he decided to surrender once he heard deputies say they were about to breach the door.

Fulk was arrested in January 2019 and charged with knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license after he was pulled over for having no tag light. He also was jailed in January 2015 on a host of drug charges after the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Investigation Unit received a tip about alleged drug activity in Summerfield. And he was convicted of battery on a law enforcement officer in January 2004.

Related Articles

Golf

Villager gets hole-in-one while golfing with wife and friends

A Villager got his first hole-in-one while golfing with his wife and friends. If you get a hole-in-one or enjoy other success in local sports, email the details (and a photo) to us at [email protected]
Read more
News

Sumter County to pay $50 million for regional roads in Southern Oaks

As commissioners mull road impact fee increases, Sumter County faces a steep cost for regional roads over the next decade, largely due to the Villages of Southern Oaks.
Read more
News

More than 130 gate arms knocked down during January in The Villages

There were 130 gate strikes in the month of January in The Villages, many causing property damage by vehicles and golf carts. We have dash cam video of one of a golf cart knocking off one of those gate arms last month.
Read more
Health

20 more local COVID-19 deaths as outbreak hits staff at Coleman federal prison

The local death toll from COVID-19 continued to rise at a rapid rate Saturday as the federal prison in Coleman reported a significant number of cases of the fast-spreading virus among staff members.
Read more
Crime

Area residents warned of scam text messages regarding COVID-19 vaccinations

Lake County’s Office of Emergency Management has issued a warning about fraudulent text messages regarding COVID-19 immunizations.
Read more
Crime

Sumter sheriff issues warning about unlicensed driveway pavers seeking work in local area

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning about unlicensed driveway pavers working in the local area.
Read more
News

Opera Club’s ‘Three Tenors Plus One’ show makes music scholarships possible

Members of the Opera Club of The Villages are offering their appreciation to attendees of the recent “Three Tenors Plus One” show for supporting scholarships for local gifted students who want to pursue a career in music.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,679FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
scattered clouds
69.1 ° F
70 °
68 °
63 %
0.3mph
47 %
Mon
76 °
Tue
67 °
Wed
73 °
Thu
75 °
Fri
68 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment