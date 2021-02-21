45-year-old Summerfield career criminal back behind bars for contempt of court

A Summerfield man with a sordid legal past who was arrested a year ago as a habitual traffic offender is behind bars again.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies arrested 45-year-old Christopher Shane Fulk on Thursday on a warrant that had been issued in November 2020. He was charged with contempt of court and his bond was revoked on a previous charge of driving while license suspended or revoked. He was being held on no bond and his next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.

Fulk was arrested in February 2020 after he was stopped by a Marion County sheriff’s deputy because his blue/gray BMW had only one dim light on the license tag, making it not visible from 50 feet away. The deputy also reported that Fulk didn’t come to a complete stop at the intersection of 87th Terrace Road and SE 147th Lane.

The deputy stopped Fulk as he pulled into a residence at 14379 SE 87th Terrace Road. He initially exited the driver’s seat but was ordered back into the vehicle by the deputy. Fulk then admitted that his license wasn’t valid, which was verified by the deputy, a sheriff’s office report states, adding that he was designated as a habitual traffic offender on Nov. 4, 2013.

Fulk, who has been held in the Marion County Jail 39 times since February 1994, was arrested in February 2019 when he surrendered as deputies were preparing to bust into his home. He told deputies that he was aware law enforcement was outside and that he had a warrant, but he didn’t want to come out of the residence because he didn’t want to go back to jail for something he didn’t do. He said he decided to surrender once he heard deputies say they were about to breach the door.

Fulk was arrested in January 2019 and charged with knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license after he was pulled over for having no tag light. He also was jailed in January 2015 on a host of drug charges after the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Investigation Unit received a tip about alleged drug activity in Summerfield. And he was convicted of battery on a law enforcement officer in January 2004.