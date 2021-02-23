Tuesday, February 23, 2021
73.7 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Lady Lake woman jailed after swerving into oncoming traffic which included school bus

Larry D. Croom

Miranda Nicole Pelton

A Lady Lake woman found herself behind bars Monday morning after swerving into oncoming traffic that included a school bus.

A Marion County sheriff’s sergeant stopped a gray Toyota Corolla shortly after 8 a.m. in the 9000 block of Magnolia Avenue in Ocala to check on the well-being of the driver, later identified as 25-year-old Miranda Nicole Pelton. The sergeant reported smelling the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from the vehicle and noted that Pelton’s eyes were bloodshot, a sheriff’s office report states.

A second deputy arrived and also noted the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage when speaking with Pelton, whose speech was slurred. The deputy also reported that Pelton’s face was flush, her eyes were bloodshot and her lips and teeth were red.

The deputy invited Pelton to participate in field sobriety exercises, which she refused to do. She was then placed under arrest and the deputy located a container of red boxed wine on top of clothing behind the passenger seat in her vehicle, the report says.

Pelton, who lives in the 2900 block of Pine Grove Ln. in Lady Lake, was transported to the Marion County Jail, where she again refused to participate in field sobriety exercises. She also refused to provide breath samples and was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. She was released early Tuesday morning on $1,000 bond and her next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.

Related Articles

News

Mayor expresses reservations about high-density rental community in Wildwood

Construction could begin soon at Village Pointe, a 335-unit rental community planned on about 28 acres west of Powell Road and north of Cleveland Avenue, also known as County Road 466A.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood commissioners vote to impose curfew to cut down on crime

Wildwood commissioners voted Monday to impose a curfew on children under age 18 as a crime reduction tool for police. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Read more
Crime

28-year-old resident of The Villages arrested after traffic stop in Wildwood

A 28-year-old resident of The Villages was arrested after a traffic stop Monday night in Wildwood.
Read more
Crime

Lake Miona teen jailed again days after mom ordered him to police station

A Lake Miona teenager was jailed for the second time within a week, days after his mother had called him and ordered him to turn himself in at the Wildwood Police Department.
Read more
Crime

Sumter sheriff seeking help in nabbing bandit who ripped off Lowe’s near The Villages

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a bandit who recently targeted a Lowe’s Home Improvement store located just outside The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood woman nabbed on drug charges after caught sleeping in vacant residence

A Wildwood woman was arrested Monday night after she was caught sleeping on an air mattress in a vacant Ocala residence.
Read more
News

Seeds of Hope concerts to benefit Wildwood Food Pantry and Soup Kitchen

Seeds of Hope is preparing to welcome Chris Atkins and Friends for two benefit concerts at Live Oaks Community Church.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,692FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
73.7 ° F
75.2 °
72 °
33 %
1.6mph
1 %
Wed
77 °
Thu
79 °
Fri
80 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
77 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment