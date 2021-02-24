Wildwood man arrested in alleged dispute with cook at Waffle House

A Wildwood man has been arrested in an alleged dispute with a cook at Waffle House on State Road 44.

Jayson Tyrone Fluitt, 37, was booked on charges of battery and simple assault after he turned himself in Tuesday afternoon at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Fluitt was being sought in the New Year’s Day altercation which was captured on video surveillance.

Fluitt and a female companion entered the restaurant at about 3 a.m. and he is seen on surveillance approaching the counter in a “very aggressive manner,” leaning over a partition and pointing at the cook, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He said he did not want the cook to prepare his food. The cook remained calm and did not look at Fluitt, who stands 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds. Fluitt threw something at the cook while his companion stood on a bar stool and joined in the commotion.

A customer tried to diffuse the situation, but Fluitt began to chest bump the customer. Fluitt’s female companion grabbed another Waffle House employee by the hair, dragging her to the ground, leaving both her arms with abrasions.

Fluitt was booked at the jail and released after posting $750 bond.