Deputies arrest Summerfield woman found walking on shoulder of U.S. Hwy. 441

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies arrested a Summerfield woman who was found walking along the shoulder of U.S. Hwy. 441.

Jessica Beryl Rhoades, 41, had been walking on the highway near its intersection with County Road 109 shortly before noon on Wednesday when a deputy was dispatched to investigate a report of a “suspicious” person. After making contact with Rhoades, the deputy discovered that Rhoades was wanted on a Marion County warrant charging her with failure to appear. A search of her purse turned up a cut blue straw with a white crystalline substance which tested positive for methamphetamine.

The Orlando native was arrested on a charge of possession of drug equipment. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,000 bond, and an additional hold was put on her by Marion County.