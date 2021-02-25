Thursday, February 25, 2021
78.9 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Deputies arrest Summerfield woman found walking on shoulder of U.S. Hwy. 441

Meta Minton

Jessica Beryl Rhoades

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies arrested a Summerfield woman who was found walking along the shoulder of U.S. Hwy. 441.

Jessica Beryl Rhoades, 41, had been walking on the highway near its intersection with County Road 109 shortly before noon on Wednesday when a deputy was dispatched to investigate a report of a “suspicious” person. After making contact with Rhoades, the deputy discovered that Rhoades was wanted on a Marion County warrant charging her with failure to appear. A search of her purse turned up a cut blue straw with a white crystalline substance which tested positive for methamphetamine.

The Orlando native was arrested on a charge of possession of drug equipment. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,000 bond, and an additional hold was put on her by Marion County.

Related Articles

News

Villager shocked as maskless crowd ignores COVID-19 danger

A Villager went to Brownwood Paddock Square and was shocked when he saw the maskless crowd gathered for drinking and dancing.
Read more
Health

4 more local COVID-19 deaths as potentially deadly virus shows signs of slowing down

Four more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as new cases of the virus started to show signs of slowing down.
Read more
News

Vaccinations continue at Lake-Sumter State College as GMR looks for permanent site

COVID-19 vaccinations will continue through Saturday at Lake-Sumter State College as Global Medical Response continues to search for a more permanent site.
Read more
News

Owlets who’ve become stars in The Villages getting bigger every day

Great Horned Owlets who’ve become stars in The Villages are getting bigger every day.
Read more
Crime

18-year-old found dead after search of Green Swamp in Sumter County

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the apparent homicide of an 18-year-old found dead Wednesday in the Green Swamp area off State Road 471.
Read more
News

Fenney Recreation Center will be shut down for renovations through summer

The Fenney Recreation Center will close next week for renovations. It will remain closed until summer.
Read more
News

Villages firefighters battle early morning mobile home blaze on U.S. 301

Villages firefighters battled a blaze that destroyed a mobile home early Wednesday morning.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,698FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
78.9 ° F
80.6 °
78 °
39 %
1.6mph
1 %
Fri
80 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
83 °
Mon
81 °
Tue
71 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment