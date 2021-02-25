Vaccinations continue at Lake-Sumter State College as GMR looks for permanent site

COVID-19 vaccinations will continue through Saturday at Lake-Sumter State College as Global Medical Response continues to search for a more permanent site.

Global Medical Response moved earlier this month to the college at 1423 County Road 526A in Sumterville.

Global Medical Response originally set up tents in a grassy field at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. Gov. Ron DeSantis visited The Villages to trumpet the opening of the drive-through vaccination site, which was golf cart accessible. However, the original opening was marred by online fears when the company asked for Social Security numbers and other sensitive data. The site soon ran out of vaccine doses, leaving 7,500 people in limbo.

Global Medical Response eventually returned to the grassy field at Buffalo Ridge Plaza, but fled that site on Feb. 13 after downpours turned the site into a mud pit. It briefly provided vaccines at the Wildwood Community Center before moving to the college.