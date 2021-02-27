Saturday, February 27, 2021
Florida-Friendly Landscaping inspires love it or loathe it feelings in The Villages

Meta Minton

Love it or loathe it, Florida-Friendly Landscaping celebrates its 28th birthday this month.

Based on a core of nine principles, Florida-Friendly Landscaping promotes low-impact, sustainable, environmentally friendly landscapes that conserve water, reduce pollutant loading to Florida waters and protect Florida’s natural resources.

Kicking off in February 1993 with a $75,000 grant from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, that agency partnered with the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences to form Florida-Friendly Landscaping. Since its modest start, Florida-Friendly Landscaping has grown into a comprehensive statewide program that is active in 51 of Florida’s 67 counties.

Florida-Friendly Landscaping doesn’t always receive a warm welcome in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Fresh Florida-Friendly Landscaping has been planted at the home at 2113 Sansores St. This photo was taken earlier this month.

A home owned by New Jersey snowbirds at 2111 Sansores St. in the Village of Santo Domingo has recently fallen under scrutiny for its Florida-Friendly Landscaping. Next-door neighbors attempting to sell their home recently complained to the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors. The New Jersey couple has replanted a different variety of Florida-Friendly Landscaping and are on a tight timeline for it to come in successfully. If it doesn’t, the couple could face fines.

Kathleen Stringer got into hot water over her Florida-Friendly Landscaping.

Last year, a Village of Piedmont woman sought forgiveness for $400 in fines she racked up over her Florida-Friendly Landscaping. Her neighbors had complained it look like “a jungle.”

Craig Bonifant of the Village of Amelia had the same complaint about a home in his neighborhood. He took his protest to Lake Sumter Landing.

Craig Bonifant took his protest to Lake Sumter Landing.

Despite the fact that some residents are vehemently opposed to Florida-Friendly Landscaping, take a drive south of State Road 44 and it is apparent the Developer has embraced drought-tolerant plants. The plants need less irrigation than non-native plants.

