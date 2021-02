The Sumter Landing Community Development District Board has changed its meeting date and time. The board of supervisors will begin meeting on the second Monday of the month at 1:30 p.m., following the Project Wide Advisory Committee (PWAC) which meets at 8:30 a.m. that same day.

The change to the SLCDD Board meeting schedule is effective as of the March 8 board meeting. To adhere to social distancing guidelines, PWAC and SLCDD are meeting at Savannah Center.