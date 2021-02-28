Villager whose white Mercedes struck bicyclists set for status conference in court

An 89-year-old Villager charged in a hit-and-run crash that injured two Villages bicyclists has an upcoming status conference in her criminal case in Sumter County Court.

Marilyn Jean Hamilton of the Village of Fernandina has entered a plea of not guilty to two counts of hit and run. She remains free on $10,000 bond.

The status conference is set for March 8.

The Michigan native was arrested Nov. 5 by the Florida Highway Patrol in the Oct. 30 hit-and-run crash that left 60-year-old Jessica Laube of the Village of Dunedin with a serious head injury. Her husband, 68-year-old Robert Hunter had been riding with her on Morse Boulevard and also was struck by Hamilton’s white Mercedes.

Hamilton reportedly got out of the car, saw the crumpled cyclists on the roadway, got back in the Mercedes and drove away, according to witnesses and the FHP. The Mercedes had damage to the front and windshield.

The 2014 Mercedes-Benz, was located at a repair facility in Gainesville, leading to her arrest.

Laube was released from the hospital and able to be back home for the Thanksgiving holiday.