Crime

Local car dealership saleswoman arrested after tirade aimed at police officers

Meta Minton

Sheriff Lowe

A local car dealership saleswoman was arrested after a tirade aimed at police officers.

Sheriff Lowe, 28, who works in sales at Jenkins Mazda in Ocala, had been a passenger in a speeding vehicle that was pulled over shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday at the Wal-Mart in Fruitland Park, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of the vehicle, 26-year-old Roberto Jose Ribeca of Inverness, was suspected of driving under the influence. The car he was driving is owned by Lowe.

Lowe, who lives on Eagles Nest Road in Fruitland Park, began vomiting because she was highly intoxicated, therefore EMS personnel were summoned to the scene to evaluated her, the report said. She was uncooperative and said she did not want help.

Roberto Ribeca

Ribeca was arrested on a DUI charge and Lowe began using her phone to record law enforcement.

“She began yelling at us to not take Mr. Ribeca to jail and take her instead,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report.

Law enforcement advised Lowe to call someone to pick her up. She refused to do so and continued yelling at the deputies and Fruitland Park police officers who were at the scene. When officers began to take an inventory of her car, she began “running” toward them and said they had “no reason” to enter her vehicle. She was again instructed to call someone to pick her up.

When Lowe was taken into custody on a charge of obstruction and was being escorted to a patrol car, she asked that her mother be called to pick her up. The report noted that Lowe had been given at least six chances to make a phone call for a ride prior to being arrested. As she was being driven to the Lake County Jail, she vomited in the back of the patrol car. She called the deputy names and asked if he was “proud” of himself.

She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.

