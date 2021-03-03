VA now offering COVID-19 vaccines to veterans regardless of age

North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System is now offering COVID-19 vaccines to all eligible veterans enrolled for Veterans Affairs health care at the NF/SGVHS, regardless of age.

“Employees at the NF/SGVHS continue to make it a priority to ensure that we are able to provide the vaccine to all eligible Veterans who receive health care within our system,” said Thomas Wisnieski, Director, NF/SGVHS. “We encourage eligible veterans who are enrolled to get their vaccine. It is very important in ensuring the safety of all.”

Eligible Veterans who are receiving health care at the NF/SGHVS can call (352) 48-6000 ext. 103755, to schedule an appointment. If the vaccine is not available at their preferred site of care, veterans are encouraged to schedule an appointment to receive the vaccine at another NF/SGVHS or attend one of the health system’s no appointment needed vaccination events.

The COVID-19 vaccine website provides information on current vaccine locations via appointment only and no appointment needed drive thru and walk up clinics. Visit the following site periodically, for up to date information: https://www.northflorida.va.gov/services/covid-19-vaccines.asp