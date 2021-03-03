Wednesday, March 3, 2021
67.2 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

VA now offering COVID-19 vaccines to veterans regardless of age

Staff Report

North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System is now offering COVID-19 vaccines to all eligible veterans enrolled for Veterans Affairs health care at the NF/SGVHS, regardless of age. 

“Employees at the NF/SGVHS continue to make it a priority to ensure that we are able to provide the vaccine to all eligible Veterans who receive health care within our system,” said Thomas Wisnieski, Director, NF/SGVHS.  “We encourage eligible veterans who are enrolled to get their vaccine. It is very important in ensuring the safety of all.”

Eligible Veterans who are receiving health care at the NF/SGHVS can call (352) 48-6000 ext. 103755, to schedule an appointment. If the vaccine is not available at their preferred site of care, veterans are encouraged to schedule an appointment to receive the vaccine at another NF/SGVHS or attend one of the health system’s no appointment needed vaccination events.

The COVID-19 vaccine website provides information on current vaccine locations via appointment only and no appointment needed drive thru and walk up clinics.  Visit the following site periodically, for up to date information: https://www.northflorida.va.gov/services/covid-19-vaccines.asp 

 

Related Articles

Health

13 more local COVID-19 deaths as Florida sees jump in new cases

Thirteen more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as Florida saw an increase of more than 6,000 new cases of the fast-spreading virus Wednesday.
Read more
News

Two churches in The Villages unhappy about changes coming to County Road 466

Members of Fairway Christian and Hope Lutheran churches aren't happy about losing a left turn lane to make way for adding other turn lanes on County Road 466 at Morse Boulevard, the community's busiest intersection.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood officer escapes serious penalty after cracking into colleague’s email

A former female Wildwood police officer has escaped serious penalty after breaking into a male colleague’s email last year.
Read more
Crime

28-year-old resident of The Villages jailed after tossing cigarette from car

A 28-year-old resident of The Villages was arrested after tossing a burning cigarette from his car window.
Read more
Crime

Villager enters plea in court after allegedly stalking estranged girlfriend

A Villager has entered a plea in a case in which he is accused of stalking his estranged girlfriend.
Read more
Crime

Gal pals in Summerfield jailed after violent tiff with neighbor over loose dog

Two Summerfield roommates found themselves behind bars Tuesday night after a nasty battle with their neighbor over a loose dog.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man jailed after allegedly choking lady friend near Ocala motel

A Summerfield man found himself behind bars Sunday after a nasty spat with his lady friend near an Ocala motel.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,771FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
67.2 ° F
69 °
66 °
56 %
2.9mph
1 %
Thu
72 °
Fri
74 °
Sat
66 °
Sun
68 °
Mon
59 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment