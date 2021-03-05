The Villages fears breakaway realtors ‘will continue to unjustly profit’

Properties of The Villages is urging a judge to move ahead with a trial involving breakaway sales people who “will continue to unjustly profit” if the legal proceeding is delayed.

Properties of The Villages filed a lawsuit against top producers Christopher Day and Jason Kranz who broke away in December 2019 to form NextHome KD Premier Realty. Properties of The Villages is claiming they were still bound by independent contractor agreements that included non-compete clauses.

The bench trial is set to begin March 29 before Judge James Moody Jr. at the federal courthouse in Tampa.

However, the attorney for Day, Kranz and former Properties of The Villages sales representatives who defected with them wants a delay citing another trial set to begin March 29 in which he is representing a different client.

Properties of The Villages attorney John Lauro has filed a motion pushing back hard against any delay.

“A continuance of any significant length beyond April would cause substantial prejudice to Properties of The Villages. Properties of The Villages has expended enormous time, effort, and expense preparing for trial and continues to suffer ongoing irreparable harm from Defendants’ competitive efforts in violation of the plain terms of their non-compete agreements. The longer trial is delayed, the longer Defendants will continue to unjustly profit from the breach of contract this trial is designed to address,” the frequent Fox News analyst wrote in a motion filed Thursday.