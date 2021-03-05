Friday, March 5, 2021
62.5 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

The Villages fears breakaway realtors ‘will continue to unjustly profit’

Meta Minton

Properties of The Villages is urging a judge to move ahead with a trial involving breakaway sales people who “will continue to unjustly profit” if the legal proceeding is delayed.

Properties of The Villages filed a lawsuit against top producers Christopher Day and Jason Kranz who broke away in December 2019 to form NextHome KD Premier Realty. Properties of The Villages is claiming they were still bound by independent contractor agreements that included non-compete clauses.

The bench trial is set to begin March 29 before Judge James Moody Jr. at the federal courthouse in Tampa.

However, the attorney for Day, Kranz and former Properties of The Villages sales representatives who defected with them wants a delay citing another trial set to begin March 29 in which he is representing a different client.

Properties of The Villages attorney John Lauro has filed a motion pushing back hard against any delay.

“A continuance of any significant length beyond April would cause substantial prejudice to Properties of The Villages. Properties of The Villages has expended enormous time, effort, and expense preparing for trial and continues to suffer ongoing irreparable harm from Defendants’ competitive efforts in violation of the plain terms of their non-compete agreements. The longer trial is delayed, the longer Defendants will continue to unjustly profit from the breach of contract this trial is designed to address,” the frequent Fox News analyst wrote in a motion filed Thursday.

Related Articles

Health

DeSantis vows to lower COVID-19 vaccine age as 20 more local residents succumb to virus

On the day Gov. Ron DeSantis promised to drop the eligibility age for COVID-19 vaccinations and the virus reared its head at The Villages Charter School again, 20 more local residents succumbed to the fast-spreading illness.
Read more
News

Bob Evans reopens in The Villages day after crash shut down restaurant

Bob Evans reopened Friday in The Villages a day after a crash shut down the restaurant at Colony Plaza. Villages-News.com's David Towns returned to the scene for a followup.
Read more
Crime

Villager released after two days in jail after battle over cats

A 76-year-old Villager has been released from jail after his arrest earlier this week after a battle with a woman over their cats.
Read more
Crime

Jenkins Auto Group employees face court dates after weekend arrests

Two Jenkins Auto Group employees are facing court dates after weekend arrests in two separate drinking-related incidents.
Read more
Crime

Intoxicated woman arrested after making repeated calls to 911

An intoxicated woman was arrested after making repeated calls to 911. We've got details from the arrest report.
Read more
Crime

Mother notified by bank after her son cashes fraudulent checks

A mother received notification from her bank when her son tried to cash fraudulent checks written from her account.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood man blames ‘run away’ friend for drugs found in vehicle

A Wildwood man found himself behind bars Thursday night after he was found sitting in a vehicle with his head tilted back and his mouth open.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,787FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
62.5 ° F
64.4 °
61 °
55 %
3.5mph
1 %
Sat
65 °
Sun
65 °
Mon
68 °
Tue
69 °
Wed
61 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment