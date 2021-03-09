Man arrested after vehicle runs out of gas in roundabout in The Villages

A man was arrested after a vehicle ran out of gas in a roundabout in The Villages.

Wildwood police were called at about 9:30 p.m. Monday to investigate a report of a car stopped in the roundabout at County Road 44-A and Buena Vista Boulevard. An officer found 38-year-old Markus Antwon Roshell of Fruitland Park in the vehicle and he said his “acquaintance” had walked to the gas station and was due to return at any moment, according to an arrest report.

The officer saw “in plain sight” a clear bag with a “white powdery substance,” later determined to be heroin, tucked in the driver’s door. There were also blue cut straws in the ashtray.

During a pat down, a glass smoking pipe and tin foil containing a $100 bill were found in Roshell’s pocket. He was also found to be in possession of Alprazolam.

He was arrested on felony drug possession charges and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $5,000 bond.