Fence-jumping grandchildren prompt petition in villa community in Chitty Chatty

Meta Minton

The Austin Villas are located in the Village of Chitty Chatty.

Fence-jumping grandchildren have prompted a petition in a villa community in the Village of Chitty Chatty.

Chris Pusch of the Austin Villas presented the petition Thursday afternoon to the Community Development District 13 Board of Supervisors during their meeting at the Everglades Recreation Center. The petition was signed by more than 75 percent of the residents of the Austin Villas.

The Pennsylvania native and former Village of Charlotte resident said the Austin Villas has only the main entrance/exit. The villa community backs up to the Chitty Chatty swimming pool and postal station.

Rather than walking all the way around through the front entrance/exit, impatient grandchildren have taken to jumping the fence and making a beeline to the pool, Pusch said.

She and the petitioners are asking that a pedestrian-access gate be constructed at the rear of the villa community. She said the gate would be beneficial to residents walking to the postal station or taking their dogs out for a stroll.

The board accepted the petition and indicated the request would be researched.

