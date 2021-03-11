Masked man carrying shovel arrested with drugs in Coleman

A masked man carrying a shovel was arrested with drugs in Coleman.

Bryan Shyrod McMullen, 21, of Wildwood, had a mask covering his entire face and was holding a shovel when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy spotted him at about 2 a.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of Lime Street, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A woman had complained that McMullen was using the shovel to beat on her window.

McMullen, a member of the 2018 Wildwood championship basketball team, began running away after he saw the deputy approaching him. The deputy followed McMullen in his squad car then got out of the vehicle and ordered McMullen to the ground, where he was handcuffed. A search of a fannypack that McMullen was carrying turned up “multiple empty plastic baggies commonly used in the sales and use of narcotics,” the report said. Also in the fanny pack was a prescription bottle containing 14 500mg Amoxicillin pills.

He was arrested on a drug charge as well as a charge of resisting arrest. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

McMullen was arrested in 2019 after paying an unwanted visit to Wildwood Middle High School.