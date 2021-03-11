Thursday, March 11, 2021
76.6 F
The Villages
Scammers claiming to be IRS working alongside Fruitland Park Police

Larry D. Croom

Area residents are being warned about scammers claiming to be Internal Revenue Service employees working alongside the Fruitland Park Police Department.

A Fruitland Park resident reported receiving a phone call from a man claiming to be an IRS employee. She said the person claimed to be working with Fruitland Park Police officers in an effort to collect a debt and was told that if she didn’t pay, a warrant would be issued for her arrest. After hanging up, the woman called the number back and it was the actual phone number for the Fruitland Park Police Department.

Police Chief Erik Luce released a statement Wednesday assuring residents that his department doesn’t work in conjunction with the IRS to collect debts. He pointed out that the IRS doesn’t call people and threaten them if they haven’t made payments. He also encouraged area residents who receive these calls to note the number, block the call and don’t engage in conversations with the scammers.

“This unfortunately is a common effort to gain your participation and obtain your personal information,” Luce said.

Those with questions or concerns are encouraged to contact the Fruitland Park Police Department at (352) 360-6655 or by email at [email protected].

