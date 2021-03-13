Saturday, March 13, 2021
Summerfield man arrested in robbery with shotgun at internet cafe

Meta Minton

Wesley Michael Tippett

A Summerfield man has been arrested in a robbery with a shotgun at an internet cafe.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday to Coconuts Internet Cafe, on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake.

Wesley Michael Tippett, 23, initially told deputies he had been robbed in the parking lot, according to an arrest report. However, an examination of video surveillance from the internet cafe showed Tippetts getting out of his vehicle, entering the internet cafe and pointing his shotgun. 

He was arrested on a charge of armed robbery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $50,000.

