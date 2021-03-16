Tuesday, March 16, 2021
‘Extremely nervous’ couple jailed after traffic stop at Hardee’s in Wildwood

Meta Minton

Amanda Nicole Millsaps

Jason Devon Copeland

An “extremely nervous” couple was arrested after a traffic stop at Hardee’s restaurant in Wildwood.

Their white 2015 Kia Optima was pulled over shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday after making an improper and unsafe turn, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

The driver, 43-year-old Jason Devon Copeland of Ocala, had a license that was revoked in 2015. Copeland and a passenger, 33-year-old Amanda Nicole Millsaps of Belleview, “were extremely nervous,” the arresting officer wrote in the report.

Another officer detected the odor of “burnt marijuana” coming from the interior of the vehicle.

Millsaps handed over a cellophane bag which contained marijuana. In her purse, a metal pipe, crack cocaine and methamphetamine were discovered.

Marijuana was also found in Copeland’s wallet. He was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended and a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.

Millsaps was arrested on two felony charges of drug possession and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment.

They were both taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $3,000 bond. She was released after posting $5,000 bond.

