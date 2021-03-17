Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Letters to the Editor

Don’t spend CDD 10’s money south of State Road 44

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The head of Project Wide Advisory Committee, Don Wiley, must assure people in Community Development District 10 that none of the money being sent to PWAC from CDD 10 is being spent on any of the development south of State Road 44.
The Developer is responsible for that full development including ALL amenities. Why won’t they release any information where the people in CDD 10’s money is going? I have asked Mr. Baier with Mr. Wiley sitting right there with no response.

Frank Marshall
Village of Osceola Hills

 

