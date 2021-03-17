Love triangle sparks brawl between rivals at restaurant in The Villages

A love triangle involving two apparent romantic rivals sparked a brawl at a restaurant in The Villages.

Glenn Jackson Gough, 52, of Ocklawaha, was driving a Ford F-150 pickup when he followed a man on Monday to the Applebee’s restaurant on Bichara Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Gough circled the parking lot in his truck as he watched the other man, who was reporting for work, get out of his vehicle and begin to walk to the restaurant.

Gough approached the other man “and began an argument over a girlfriend the two have in common,” the officer wrote in the arrest report.

The other man began to walk away and Gough struck him in the back of the head with his fist, the report said. Bystanders separated the two men and Gough drove away in his truck. The incident was captured on the restaurant’s surveillance system.

Gough was arrested Tuesday on a charge of battery after turning himself in at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.