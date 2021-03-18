Thursday, March 18, 2021
76.7 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Hit-and-run suspect who fled on foot nabbed at Publix in The Villages

Meta Minton

Donald William Travis III

A hit-and-run suspect who fled on foot from law enforcement was nabbed behind a Publix grocery store in The Villages.

A Wildwood police officer began pursuing the light blue Toyota Celica at about 11 p.m. Tuesday when the officer noticed it had a cover over its license plate. The vehicle had been spotted at the Sunoco station at U.S. 301 and State Road 44.

The officer attempted to make a traffic stop at Casa Agave restaurant, but the vehicle accelerated at a high rate of speed, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The vehicle nearly crashed into a Spectrum van at the Spectrum office at 730 Main St., then reversed and began heading east on Kentucky Avenue. The driver lost control and crashed into a sign at the Parkwood community, located at Kentucky Avenue and Legion Avenue.

It should be noted that the defendant almost struck several residents who were standing in their front yards,” the officer wrote in the report.

The driver, later identified as 37-year-old Donald William Travis III of Eustis, ditched the vehicle in the Parkwood community and, accompanied by a female companion, ran in the direction of Freedom Plaza on State Road 44. Officers found the vehicle and discovered its license plate had been assigned to a trailer. Methamphetamine was found on the driver’s-side floorboard.

The woman was apprehended behind Freedom Plaza. An officer found Travis behind Publix at Grand Traverse Plaza. A bag of methamphetamine was found in the pocket of his pants.

A check revealed Travis is on probation through 2024 for possession of a controlled substance.

He was arrested on charges of hit and run, possession of a controlled substance, driving while license suspended and failure to register a motor vehicle.

He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Related Articles

News

Ambulance shortage raising concerns about safety in The Villages

A reported shortage of ambulances is raising concerns about safety in The Villages.
Read more
News

Homeowner ordered to remove rock put down without ARC approval

Rock will have to be removed from a patio villa in The Villages after it was put down without the approval of the Architectural Review Committee.
Read more
News

Troll targets 34 addresses in single deed compliance email complaint

A troll targeted 34 addresses last year in a single email to Community Standards about alleged deed compliance violations in Community Development District 9.
Read more
Health

4 more local COVID-19 deaths as vaccinations among Floridians top 4.57 million

Four more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as Florida surpassed 4.57 million vaccinations among Sunshine State residents.
Read more
News

Additional COVID-19 vaccine appointments offered to veterans of all ages

All veterans, regardless of age, can now schedule their appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine at American Legion Post 347 in Lady Lake.
Read more
Crime

DUI suspect arrested after incident in drive-through lane at McDonald’s

A drunk driving suspect was arrested after reportedly driving recklessly in the drive-through lane at McDonald’s on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake.
Read more
Crime

Villager arrested after violating probation in drunk driving arrest

A 50-year-old man who lives on the Historic Side of The Villages has been jailed after violating his probation in a 2018 drunk driving arrest.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,897FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
broken clouds
76.7 ° F
77 °
76 °
81 %
0.8mph
83 %
Fri
75 °
Sat
62 °
Sun
63 °
Mon
72 °
Tue
64 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment