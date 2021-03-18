Thursday, March 18, 2021
82.9 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Letters to the Editor

Hospital chief sets record straight after Daily Sun fear mongering

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The Developer-owned Daily Sun recently published an article that attacked an impact fee increase in Sumter County.  That article stated, “For example, David R. Nelson, president of UF Health, has said that the millions in added costs may jeopardize plans for a new hospital in south county.”
The speaker at the March 16 POA meeting was Ed Jimenez, CEO of UF Health Shands; he talked about the status of plans for a new UF Health hospital to relieve the shortage of beds in both the Leesburg and The Villages UF Health Hospitals. The shortage of beds causes backups in both ERs; because ER patients that require hospitalization are waiting for beds in the hospital.  While they are waiting, they are using ER patient capacity.
Per Ed Jimenez, a new hospital is in the planning stage. The total cost of the new hospital is yet to be determined; if it is too costly, plans will have to be changed. The plan is a hospital with initially about 200 beds, with a plan to grow in size as the population grows. It will be located at the interchange of the Florida Turnpike at Hwy. 470.  This location is in Lake County; it is not in Sumter County. There was no mention of a new hospital in south Sumter County.
Ed Jimenez likes the Turnpike/470 location but he did not appear to be aware of which county it was located.  He also stated that he wanted to avoid the politically sensitive subject of impact fees.
The viability of a new UF Health hospital in Lake County has nothing to do with raising impact fees in Sumter County to keep the burden of the expansion of The Villages off the backs of the current property owners in Sumter County.

John Kastura
Village of Belvedere

 

Related Articles

Letters to the Editor

Better reporting could help us get back to normal

A Village of Buttonwood resident contends that better reporting could help Americans get back to normal in the age of the Coronavirus. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Villager thankful for assistance with getting golf cart up hill

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of LaBelle woman expresses her gratitude to strangers who helped her get her golf cart up a hill.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Put the impact fees where they belong

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident offers his opinion on who should pay impact fees.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Indiana student wants to hear from Villagers as part of class project

A student at a Catholic school in Indiana is hoping to hear from residents in The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Don’t spend CDD 10’s money south of State Road 44

A Village of Osceola Hills resident wants a promise that Community Development District 10’s money won’t be spent south of State Road 44. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

ICE given marching orders on what to call those illegally crossing the border

A Village of Bradford resident writes that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is no longer referring to immigrants as “illegal aliens.” Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Regarding Kathleen Cook’s Letter to the Editor about HB 1

A Village of Hemingway resident, in a Letter to the Editor, attempts to correct “misinformation” in a previous Letter to the Editor regarding House Bill 1.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,897FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
scattered clouds
82.9 ° F
84.2 °
82 °
48 %
5.1mph
40 %
Thu
82 °
Fri
76 °
Sat
62 °
Sun
63 °
Mon
72 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment