Bette Ann McConkey, age 75, of The Villages, Florida, passed away peacefully on March 13, 2021.

Bette was born and raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Chester Casper Link and Rita Louise Mirgler. Bette graduated Brookfield Central High School class of 1963. Soon after she met Gene McConkey and they were married on June 3, 1967. They spent their early years living in Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin where they had two children Michael and Kelley and developed many life-long friendships. Life was hard, but they had fun with family and friends, weekends at the Dells, and traveling when they could.

Bette successfully achieved her associate’s degree in accounting in night school while balancing work and a family. Bette worked for C&H Distributing in Milwaukee for 20 years and her retirement years were spent in The Villages, Florida where she and Gene continued to enjoy their friendships and foster new ones. She took up new hobbies such as golf and quilting, both of which she enjoyed very much, particularly the quilting retreats. They also enjoyed their cross-country trips, Corvette Club outings, and nights at the theater.

She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years Gene, her two children Michael (Shawn) and Kelley and their families, her brother Robert (Shirley) Link and his family, sister Connie (Keith) Darmody and her family, a niece Stephanie (Dan), five grandchildren (Eleanor, Avery, Ryan, Kristen, and Zachary), a great-grandchild on the way and so many friends that loved her.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 19th at Open Bible Lutheran Church, 4671 Bellwether Lane, Oxford, FL 34484 beginning at 11:00am.