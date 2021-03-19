Friday, March 19, 2021
Official argues that splitting off PWAC doesn’t make sense for Villagers

Meta Minton

Reed Panos

An official is arguing that splitting off the Project Wide Advisory Committee and forming a second body south of State Road 44 doesn’t make sense.

PWAC has agreed to move forward with the exploration of forming PWAC II, but said it doesn’t want to make the move until 2022.

Community Development District 5 Supervisor Reed Panos said he doesn’t see the benefit in breaking up PWAC, which currently includes community development districts south of County Road 466, including Community Development District 12, which encompasses the Village of Fenney and beyond.

Dogs enjoy riding in a golf cart in the Village of Chitty Chatty south of State Road 44. That multi-modal path, currently maintained by the Developer, could be part of the new Project Wide Advisory Committee II.

“PWAC is like all big insurance companies, the bigger the company, the easier it is to weather the storm,” Panos said at Friday’s CDD 5 Board of Supervisors meeting at Savannah Center.

PWAC was formed to enable CDDs to pool their resources and jointly fund infrastructure. In CDD 5’s case, the benefit of PWAC is obvious, as it will be picking up the tab for the Morse Boulevard bridge embankment project, which could top $1 million. If not for PWAC, CDD 5 would have had to stand alone to absorb that expense.

Panos also said he doesn’t see the benefit of PWAC II to residents south of State Road 44. He suggested that the residents down there don’t have a voice as the boards are still in the process of being fully turned over to residents, rather than being handpicked by the Developer.

Panos said he would hate to see PWAC turn down the new money that could be brought to the table from districts south of State Road 44.

“The loss of the income stream and making PWAC smaller is not a good business practice. I think there is an argument for sticking together. Staying united is probably the smarter thing to do,” Panos said.

Supervisor Jerry Knoll, who serves as CDD 5’s alternate representative on PWAC, noted that he will be at the PWAC budget workshop set for 2 p.m. Wednesday at Savannah Center. He said he would introduce the concerns raised by Panos.

