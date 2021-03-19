Friday, March 19, 2021
PhD from Spruce Creek South weighs in on diversity vs. quality

To the Editor:

We see, on a daily basis, the word “diversity.” Shouldn’t we be more interested in “quality”? Whether you are filing a law suit or your appendix is being removed, wouldn’t you want the best qualified doing the work? Yet, all we hear today is that these schools must worry about the student body being”diverse”, a.k.a. not necessarily the best qualified. Who would you want to do this type of work for you? If a person, defined by any racial or ethnicity group, gets special consideration for entrance into a schools program, is this “fair”? Is this “right”?
IF, we are all created equal, then we must be judged equally as well. The law must judge everyone equally, and admission to colleges and universities should be demanding those same limitations on those applying for admission.
If you are running a business why would you want to have to hire someone that is not the best that you can hire, because your employee program, must be, “diverse”?
Remember, “equal” opportunity for all! That does not mean “equal” results.
Who do you want operating on your loved one?

Joseph Kibitlewski, PhD
Spruce Creek South

 

