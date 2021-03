Area residents are invited to the spring art and craft show set for Saturday at Spruce Creek South.

The show will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Spruce Creek Community Center, 9880 S.E. 176th St. in Summerfield.

“With Easter, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day just around the corner, You’ll have a chance to find that ‘one-of-a-kind’ gift,” said Kristin McWhorter of Spruce Creek South.

Admission is free. Masks and social distancing will be required.