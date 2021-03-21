Sunday, March 21, 2021
55.6 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Villager accused of peeping in restroom wants charge thrown out on technicality

Meta Minton

Ronald Bunt

A Village of Chitty Chatty man accused of peeping in a public restroom wants a charge of voyeurism thrown out on a technicality.

Ronald Jeffrey Bunt, 64, was arrested Nov. 10 at his home at 5038 Sander St. on a felony charge of voyeurism. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies had been searching for a man who had gone to Lowe’s Home Improvement on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake on Sept. 23 and attempted to use his phone to video a man using an adjacent stall in a restroom.

Bunt has retained attorney Gail Grossman, who earlier this month filed a motion to dismiss the case.

She contends that when her client was charged, the language was commingled from Florida Statutes “whereas it gives the state five ways to satisfy one of the elements: observes, photographs, films, videotapes, or records. Under the current version of the statute, the state must prove only observes.”

For that reason, the case should be dismissed, Grossman wrote in the motion.

“Accordingly, the Defendant is entitled to have this charge dismissed since the language on the charging document does not track the statutory language because the information charges the Defendant using factors that are no longer part of the statute,” wrote Grossman, a resident of The Villages.

Bunt had previously been charged with peeping into the window of a man’s apartment in Virginia, and admitted to police that he drove there specifically to peep into windows because they were “garden” or ground-level apartments, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He was convicted of peeping into an apartment window.

Bunt was in the news in 2016 when he was first in line for a book signing at Barnes and Noble in The Villages for Toni Tennille of Captain and Tennille fame. He took the songstress a bouquet of flowers. At the time, he was living on Cokesbury Drive in the Village of Caroline. He sold that home this past July for $415,000 and moved to a home in the Village of Chitty Chatty, which was purchased for $447,100.

The New Jersey native remains fee on $2,000 bond.

Related Articles

News

Rep. Hage’s updated bill would make impact fee limits retroactive to Jan. 1

A lawmaker’s updated bill would make impact fee limits retroactive to Jan. 1.
Read more
News

Town squares fully reopened with barricades down and no crowd limit

Town squares in The Villages have fully reopened. The barricades are down and there are no crowd limits.
Read more
Health

3 more local COVID-19 deaths as eligible vaccination age officially drops to 50

Three more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as the eligible age for Coronavirus vaccines drops to 50 across Florida on Monday.
Read more
News

BBQ restaurant at Magnolia Plaza set to open in early May

Willie Jewell’s Old School Bar-B-Q at Magnolia Plaza in The Villages is set to open in early May.
Read more
News

Official wants lights added to sign at Hillsborough swimming pool

An official wants lights added to the sign at Hillsborough swimming pool.
Read more
News

Deadline nears for purchase of bricks at Veterans Memorial Park

The deadline is nearing for the purchase of bricks to be placed at Veterans Memorial Park in The Villages prior to the Nov. 11 Veterans Day ceremony.
Read more
News

CDD 6 reappoints primary member to ARC but still needs alternate

Community Development District 6 last week reappointed Irv Markley to serve as its primary member on the Architectural Review Committee, but an alternate member is still needed. Want to apply? We've got the online link.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more