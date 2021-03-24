Wednesday, March 24, 2021
‘Nutter Butter’-taking Summerfield man nabbed after burglary at residence

Larry D. Croom

Isaiah Carlton Tindal

A Summerfield man was jailed Monday after a woman claimed he walked into her residence and took $7 and a pack of “Nutter Butter” cookies.

The victim said she was inside her home in the 14500 block of S.E. 86th Court when 25-year-old Isaiah Carlton Tindal walked in. She said she told him that he had the wrong house but he said he didn’t. The victim said Tindal then “got into her face and demanded money,” a sheriff’s office report states.

The victim said Tindal continued to demand money and she remembered that she had $7 in her nightstand so she walked into the bedroom and he followed her. She said she gave him the money and he went into the kitchen and took a pack of “Nutter Butter” cookies valued at $4 and left the residence, the report says.

The victim said a juvenile eyewitness was in a back bedroom and she yelled for her to call 911, which she did. Tindal then returned to the area after deputies arrived and hit a neighbor who was sitting inside his vehicle, the report says, adding that the victim and the juvenile identified Tindal as the man who had entered the residence.

Tindal, who lives at 14900 S.E. 84th Terrace in Summerfield, was placed under arrest and detained in a patrol vehicle. After being read his rights, he refused to speak with deputies but then spontaneously uttered, “I want my $7 from that…” A deputy noted that he couldn’t understand the last word Tindal said but he was pointing at the victim.

Tindal was transported to the Marion County Jail and charged with unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and larceny/petit theft. He was being held on $16,000 bond and his next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.

