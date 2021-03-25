COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted on water fountains in The Villages

The District Office has announced revised COVID-19 guidelines as of April 1 at recreation centers and facilities throughout The Villages.

As the warmer weather approaches, residents will be pleased to learn that normal operations will resume for water fountains, ice machines and water coolers at the recreation centers and executive golf courses. They were shut down and sealed off last year due to concerns about the spread of the Coronavirus.

Nighttime swimming will return to the Hilltop, Southside, Paradise and Chula Vista swimming pools. Those pools will remain open until 11 p.m. All other swimming pools will close at dusk. The hot tub at the Southside pool will remain closed.

All indoor Resident Lifestyle Events remain at 50 percent capacity with social distancing guidelines in place. All Recreation Sponsored Events remain at 50 percent capacity with social distancing guidelines in place. All Enrichment Academy courses remain at 50 percent capacity with social distancing guidelines in place. Fitness Clubs are open with social distancing guidelines in place.

Warming kitchens will be available with the use of disposable utensils provided by the resident or group. Facemasks are requested if social distancing cannot be maintained.