Eva Joan Sharman

Staff Report

Eva Sharman

Eva Joan (Warren) Sharman was born January 1, 1925 near Stanthorpe, Queensland, Australia on a remote sheep station in the outback having aboriginal playmates. She was the daughter of John and Annie Warren. She died March 23, 2021.  Joan met an American GI in Brisbane, Australia at a USO dance, Richard R. Sharman and married him in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia.  She then boarded a ship filled with Australian War brides and would sail to America to a new country and live in Reading, PA meeting her father-in-law, William E. Sharman (former mayor of Reading) at the train station for the first time. She lived in Shillington then until the mid-1970s when she moved back to Australia to care for her ailing father.  After the death of her father, she moved back to Reading in 1993, then to Riddlesburg, PA and then in 2013 to Florida to be near her son.  She was currently residing near Lady Lake, FL

She is survived by daughter Sandra Whitehead, Lady Lake, FL and her granddaughters Melissa Marks, Jennifer Marks and Megan Whitehead, daughter Kathryn Knauer, Ephrata, and her grandchildren, Michelle Thompson, Michael Knauer and Meredith Miller, and her son Richard W. Sharman and daughter-in-law Nadine Sharman and her grandson William T. Sharman.  She is also survived by great grandchildren, Rachel, Eleanor and Joey Pierce, as well as Dawsen Miller, and 6-month-old Jaxtyn Ryan Sharman.

