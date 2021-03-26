Webster’s primary challenger lists AR-15 among modest assets

A state representative who has filed paperwork to challenge Congressman Daniel Webster lists an assault rifle among his relatively modest assets.

Anthony Sabatini, a Republican from Howey-in-the-Hills who serves in the Florida House of Representatives, filed paperwork earlier this month to run against Webster in Congressional District 11, which includes The Villages.

A Form 6 Full and Public Disclosure of Financial Interests filed by Sabatini last year, showed that his net worth was in the red to the tune of $110,591. It’s in contrast to the Form 6 filed that same year by Rep. Brett Hage showing he’s a millionaire with a six-figure salary from The Villages.

At the time Sabatini filed the form in 2020, he listed his assets as $7,000 in a personal checking account, a GMC Envoy SUV valued at $5,000 and the assault rifle valued at $1,200. He has a home in Howey-in-the-Hills valued at $275,000.

He also listed liabilities including a home loan and education loans which totaled more than half a million dollars. His form indicated three primary sources of income – $31,016 earned as a state representative, $12,031 earned as a member of the Florida Army National Guard and $7,500 earned from the Sabatini Law Firm in Clermont.

Webster issued a statement earlier this month about Sabatini’s decision to file to run against him.