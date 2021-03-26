Friday, March 26, 2021
The Villages
News

Webster’s primary challenger lists AR-15 among modest assets

Meta Minton

A state representative who has filed paperwork to challenge Congressman Daniel Webster lists an assault rifle among his relatively modest assets.

Anthony Sabatini, a Republican from Howey-in-the-Hills who serves in the Florida House of Representatives, filed paperwork earlier this month to run against Webster in Congressional District 11, which includes The Villages.

Congressman Daniel Webster, left, and Anthony Sabatini

A Form 6 Full and Public Disclosure of Financial Interests filed by Sabatini last year, showed that his net worth was in the red to the tune of $110,591. It’s in contrast to the Form 6 filed that same year by Rep. Brett Hage showing he’s a millionaire with a six-figure salary from The Villages.

Anthony Sabatini is using this image in a video ad as part of his campaign, touting his support for the Second Amendment.

At the time Sabatini filed the form in 2020, he listed his assets as $7,000 in a personal checking account, a GMC Envoy SUV valued at $5,000 and the assault rifle valued at $1,200. He has a home in Howey-in-the-Hills valued at $275,000.

He also listed liabilities including a home loan and education loans which totaled more than half a million dollars. His form indicated three primary sources of income – $31,016 earned as a state representative, $12,031 earned as a member of the Florida Army National Guard and $7,500 earned from the Sabatini Law Firm in Clermont.

Webster issued a statement earlier this month about Sabatini’s decision to file to run against him.

Related Articles

News

Veterans’ spouses and caregivers now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Spouses and caregivers of veterans served by the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at American Legion Post 347 in Lady Lake.
Read more
Health

10 more local COVID-19 deaths as deadly virus hits Villages Charter School again

Ten more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as the deadly virus reared its head at The Villages Charter School again.
Read more
Crime

Ambulance transports drug suspect to UF-Health The Villages Hospital

A Sumter County EMS ambulance transported a drug suspect to UF-Health The Villages Hospital out of fear that he had ingested narcotics.
Read more
News

Villagers can learn about maintenance for new Florida homeowners

Villagers can join with UF/IFAS Extension faculty virtually to learn how to save money and be healthy in your home. This two-hour webinar will cover pest management for your home, energy efficiency, saving water indoors and preventing mold.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield sexual predator nabbed after failing to report trip to Texas

A convicted sexual predator from Summerfield found himself behind bars Wednesday after failing to report that he was traveling to Texas to visit his sisters.
Read more
News

Wildwood Boosters will be selling discount cards at Publix and Farmer’s Market

Members of the Wildwood Middle High School Wildcat Boosters will be selling discount cards good at 35 restaurants and merchants on Saturday, March 27.
Read more
News

Rohan Recreation Center and sports pool will be closed Sunday

The Rohan Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities, fitness club, outdoor facilities and sports pool will be closed Sunday March 28 for quarterly maintenance.
Read more
More Headlines

Photos

Letters to the Editor

Business

Crime

Opinions

Top Stories

Letters to the Editor

Crime

