Summerfield man jailed on multiple charges after fleeing from deputies

A Summerfield man is behind bars after fighting with Marion County sheriff’s deputies during a recent traffic stop.

Deputies stopped 35-year-old Eric Darrel Slaughter on March 19 on S.W. Hwy. 441 and discovered that he had a suspended driver’s license and two outstanding warrants. They attempted to place Slaughter in handcuffs and take him into custody but he resisted arrest and ran into a wooded area, a sheriff’s office report states.

A deputy eventually took Slaughter into custody after being forced to deploy his taser and use defensive tactics. Slaughter was then placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, driving with a suspended or revoked license, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, resisting an officer with violence, larceny/petit theft, possession and/or use of drug equipment and a probation violation for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Slaughter was being held on no bond and is due in court April 20 at 9 a.m. to answer to the charges, jail records show.