Saturday, March 27, 2021
90.2 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Summerfield man jailed on multiple charges after fleeing from deputies

Larry D. Croom

Eric Darrel Slaughter

A Summerfield man is behind bars after fighting with Marion County sheriff’s deputies during a recent traffic stop.

Deputies stopped 35-year-old Eric Darrel Slaughter on March 19 on S.W. Hwy. 441 and discovered that he had a suspended driver’s license and two outstanding warrants. They attempted to place Slaughter in handcuffs and take him into custody but he resisted arrest and ran into a wooded area, a sheriff’s office report states.

A deputy eventually took Slaughter into custody after being forced to deploy his taser and use defensive tactics. Slaughter was then placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, driving with a suspended or revoked license, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, resisting an officer with violence, larceny/petit theft, possession and/or use of drug equipment and a probation violation for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Slaughter was being held on no bond and is due in court April 20 at 9 a.m. to answer to the charges, jail records show.

Related Articles

News

FishHawk shuffleboard courts will be closed for maintenance

The FishHawk Recreation Center shuffleboard courts will be closed for maintenance on Thursday, April 1.
Read more
News

Former sales representative for The Villages agrees to settlement on eve of trial

A former sales representative for Properties of The Villages has agreed to a settlement on the eve of a federal trial in which her former colleagues are being sued.
Read more
News

Webster’s primary challenger lists AR-15 among modest assets

A state representative who has filed paperwork to challenge Congressman Daniel Webster lists an assault rifle among his relatively modest assets.
Read more
News

Veterans’ spouses and caregivers now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Spouses and caregivers of veterans served by the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at American Legion Post 347 in Lady Lake.
Read more
Health

10 more local COVID-19 deaths as deadly virus hits Villages Charter School again

Ten more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as the deadly virus reared its head at The Villages Charter School again.
Read more
Crime

Ambulance transports drug suspect to UF-Health The Villages Hospital

A Sumter County EMS ambulance transported a drug suspect to UF-Health The Villages Hospital out of fear that he had ingested narcotics.
Read more
News

Villagers can learn about maintenance for new Florida homeowners

Villagers can join with UF/IFAS Extension faculty virtually to learn how to save money and be healthy in your home. This two-hour webinar will cover pest management for your home, energy efficiency, saving water indoors and preventing mold.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more