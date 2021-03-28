Sunday, March 28, 2021
Ocala woman with suspended learner’s permit jailed after traffic stop in Oxford

Larry D. Croom

Shereline Evans

An Ocala woman with a suspended learner’s permit was arrested this past Wednesday night after she was stopped in Oxford for driving a vehicle with an inoperable headlight.

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy stopped the gray 2004 Pontiac Grand Am on N. U.S. 301 at 9:16 p.m. and spoke with the driver, 28-year-old Shereline Sherlanee Dian Evans, who identified herself with a United States Permanent Resident card. She said she didn’t have a driver’s license because she had never applied for one since coming to the U.S., a sheriff’s office report states.

Evans told the deputy her sister, who was in the front passenger seat, had been driving the vehicle but she became sleepy. The deputy confirmed that the passenger was Evans’ sister and the registered owner of the vehicle.

A computer check showed that Evans held a learner’s permit that had been suspended on March 14, 2018 for failure to pay traffic citations. The deputy also confirmed that Evans had two prior convictions in Marion County for driving while license suspended or revoke – one on Oct. 8, 2017 and the other on Nov. 25, 2020, according to the report.

Evans, who lives at 7299 Midway Terr. in Ocala and claimed she was “going the next day to have her license corrected,” was placed under arrest and transported to the Sumter County Detention Center. She was charged with driving while license suspended (third or subsequent offense) and released Friday on $10,000 bond.

