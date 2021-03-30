Receptionist jailed on drug charges after found walking along County Road 466

A 32-year-old receptionist was jailed Friday morning on drug charges after a Lady Lake Police detective spotted her walking on County Road 466 near Rolling Acres Road.

The detective was conducting an investigation and had identified 32-year-old Brittney Berliene Kellar as a person he wanted to speak with. Details about the investigation were redacted from the Lady Lake Police report.

The detective initially spoke with Kellar’s boyfriend at a nearby apartment and he said she was likely on the way there on foot or getting a ride. The detective then drove onto County Road 466 and spotted Kellar, who had been identified to him as having blue hair.

The detective asked Kellar for her driver’s license and discovered that she had an active warrant out of Sarasota County for failure to appear in court on a charge of possession and/or use of narcotic equipment. Kellar told the detective she was carrying a syringe containing insulin which later field-tested positive for Fentanyl, the report says.

Kellar, who listed her occupation as receptionist but didn’t identify where she works, also was carrying a white trash bag that contained clothing and other personal items, as well as a cut blue straw with residue, razor blades, syringe caps, Q-tips, a folded piece of paper containing a white powdery substance that also tested positive for Fentanyl and other paraphernalia, according to the report.

Kellar, who lives at 9606 Seaview Drive, Apt. 201, in Leesburg, was placed under arrest and transported to the Lake County Jail, where she was charged with possession of Fentanyl and possession of paraphernalia. She was being held on $3,000 bond and is due in court April 19 at 8:30 a.m., jail records show.

Kellar also was arrested in April 2016 after she was accused of stealing items from the Kohl’s store in Lady Lake. In that incident, she selected 108 items – mostly women’s clothing, children’s clothing and makeup – and went into a women’s fitting room. She then attempted to leave the store and was stopped by a loss prevention officer who found several items of merchandise in her bag, a report says.