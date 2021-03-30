Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Receptionist jailed on drug charges after found walking along County Road 466

Larry D. Croom

Brittney Berliene Kellar

A 32-year-old receptionist was jailed Friday morning on drug charges after a Lady Lake Police detective spotted her walking on County Road 466 near Rolling Acres Road.

The detective was conducting an investigation and had identified 32-year-old Brittney Berliene Kellar as a person he wanted to speak with. Details about the investigation were redacted from the Lady Lake Police report.

The detective initially spoke with Kellar’s boyfriend at a nearby apartment and he said she was likely on the way there on foot or getting a ride. The detective then drove onto County Road 466 and spotted Kellar, who had been identified to him as having blue hair.

The detective asked Kellar for her driver’s license and discovered that she had an active warrant out of Sarasota County for failure to appear in court on a charge of possession and/or use of narcotic equipment. Kellar told the detective she was carrying a syringe containing insulin which later field-tested positive for Fentanyl, the report says.

Kellar, who listed her occupation as receptionist but didn’t identify where she works, also was carrying a white trash bag that contained clothing and other personal items, as well as a cut blue straw with residue, razor blades, syringe caps, Q-tips, a folded piece of paper containing a white powdery substance that also tested positive for Fentanyl and other paraphernalia, according to the report.

Kellar, who lives at 9606 Seaview Drive, Apt. 201, in Leesburg, was placed under arrest and transported to the Lake County Jail, where she was charged with possession of Fentanyl and possession of paraphernalia. She was being held on $3,000 bond and is due in court April 19 at 8:30 a.m., jail records show.

Kellar also was arrested in April 2016 after she was accused of stealing items from the Kohl’s store in Lady Lake. In that incident, she selected 108 items – mostly women’s clothing, children’s clothing and makeup – and went into a women’s fitting room. She then attempted to leave the store and was stopped by a loss prevention officer who found several items of merchandise in her bag, a report says.

Related Articles

News

Villages restauranteurs applaud measure against frivolous COVID-19 lawsuits

Three Villages restauranteurs are applauding Gov. Ron DeSantis for signing a measure to protect the hospitality industry from frivolous COVID-19-related lawsuits – but they all vowed to continue practicing the measures that have allowed them to safely serve their customers throughout the pandemic.
News

Former Properties of The Villages representative agrees to settle with former boss

A second former Properties of The Villages representative has agreed to a settlement with her former boss.
Health

Sumter County reports significant spike in COVID-19-related deaths

The COVID-19 virus roared back to life across Florida and the tri-county area on Tuesday as the local death toll spiked in the area where the vast majority of Villages homes are located.
Crime

Duo jailed after running shoes and earrings stolen from Villages Belk store

A Leesburg man and a Vermont woman were arrested Friday afternoon after being accused of ripping off merchandise at a popular Villages department store.
News

Mulberry Dog Park to reopen after completion of new shades structure

The Mulberry Dog Park will soon reopen after the completion of a new shade structure for the comfort of those visiting the park.
Crime

Summerfield man nabbed on drug charges in Fruitland Park traffic stop

A Summerfield man found himself behind bars early Sunday morning after the truck he was riding in was stopped by a Fruitland Park Police officer for having an inoperable headlight.
News

Big Cypress Recreation Center to be closed for maintenance

The Big Cypress Recreation Center will be closed for maintenance.
