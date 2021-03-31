Wednesday, March 31, 2021
82.2 F
The Villages
type here...
HomeNews

82 percent of Sumter County seniors have received COVID-19 vaccinations

Marv Balousek

Dr. Sanford Zelnick

With COVID-19 vaccines rolling out, Sumter County’s public health director said he is getting ready to restart other health programs.

Dr. Stanford Zelnick told commissioners at a special meeting Tuesday that he has recommended that recreation centers could reopen in response to an inquiry from Villages officials.

He said about 82 percent of Sumter County residents over age 65, or 63,717 people, have received at least one vaccine dose. About 94,000 doses have been administered to county residents.

About 30 people are hospitalized due to the virus, down from a peak of 130. The county has recorded about 8,700 positive cases and maintained about a 12 percent positivity rate since Jan. 1, down from last year

A recent bump of about 10 cases in the southern part of the county was blamed on the recent Sumter County Fair. 

“We’re in a very good position,” Zelnick said. “We still have to keep our eye on things, but I am very optimistic the way things are going.”

The health director credited an “outstanding” program of contact tracing with helping prevent the spread of the virus. Contact tracers fell behind at one point, but managed to catch up.

“That’s what kept cases low,” he said.

Zelnick said he soon wants to restart other health programs that were suspended due to the pandemic.

They include Swim Safe Sumter, which offers low-cost swimming lessons to children. Accidental drowning is the leading cause of death for young children and the program has had 1,783 participants since 2012.

Sumter Molar Coaster, a mobile dental office providing preventative dental screening, also was put on hold. More than 900 children were seen since 2014.

Able, Stable and Well is a program to prevent debilitating falls among the elderly by offering advice on reducing tripping hazards such as throw rugs and electrical cords. About 40 percent the county’s emergency room visits for injuries are due to accidental falls.

Zelnick said he also wants to expand the Sumter Health Wise Prize program, which promotes public health knowledge and awareness among high school students through a game show format.

He also is focused on improving shelters for people with special needs during hurricanes and other emergencies.

Related Articles

News

Competition and loyalty take center stage at Properties of The Villages trial

Competition and loyalty took center stage Wednesday in the third day of the Properties of The Villages trial in federal court in Tampa.
Health

7 more local COVID-19 deaths as virus continues to slam Villages Charter School

Seven more tri-county residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as the virus continues to wreak havoc among students at The Villages Charter School.
Crime

Villager arrested on drunk driving charge after nearly backing into police car

A Villager was arrested on a drunk driving charge after nearly backing into a police car.
News

Bicyclists in The Villages seek help on survey to reach Platinum level

Cyclists in The Villages are conducting a Survey in pursuit of a Platinum award - the highest rating given by the League of American Bicyclists (LAB) to Bicycle Friendly Communities. They are asking everyone in The Villages – whether you ride a bike a lot, a little or not at all – to fill out the five-minute survey by going to slbikeclub.org/bfc.
Crime

Villager arrested after allegedly slamming woman against refrigerator

A Villager was arrested after allegedly slamming a woman against a refrigerator during an altercation at their home.
Crime

Villager’s adult son with history of violent behavior lands back behind bars

A Villager’s adult son with a history of strange and violent behavior has landed back behind bars.
Crime

Sex offender behind bars after failing to report move to Wildwood motel

A registered sex offender who moved to a Wildwood motel without reporting a change of address to law enforcement is behind bars in the Lake County Jail.
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more