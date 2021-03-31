Wednesday, March 31, 2021
75.1 F
The Villages
Preserving our Second Amendment rights

Congressman Daniel Webster

Congressman Daniel Webster

It was great to see so many friends at the Straight Shooters Club of The Villages last week and spend time with a group passionate about gun safety and education. One of the largest gun clubs in the country, there are so many members they meet in separate buildings on separate nights!

While there, I provided a Congressional update on recent bills Speaker Pelosi brought up for a vote, which would infringe on law-abiding gun owners’ rights while doing little to nothing to keep guns out of the hands of criminals. These bills create more safety risks for vulnerable citizens. For example, a victim of stalking would no longer be able to acquire a gun from a friend, neighbor, or colleague for protection without a lengthy and expensive wait process.

Congressman Daniel Webster spoke last week to the Straight Shooters Club in The Villages.

More government regulation on law-abiding citizens is not the answer to curbing gun violence. During my time serving in elected office, I have voted and will continue to vote to defend our Constitutional right to keep and bears arms as protected by the second amendment. I will continue to fight for our Second Amendment rights and work towards sensible solutions that will prevent further gun violence.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.

