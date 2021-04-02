Friday, April 2, 2021
Sunset At Lake Sumter Landing

Staff Report

This sunset at Lake Sumter Landing is worthy of making you stop in your tracks to admire. Thanks to Maria Criscuolo for sharing!

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

Related Articles

Photos

Spring Sunrise In The Villages

Check out this spring sunrise in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Photos

Little Blue Heron In The Village Of Bradford

Check out this little blue heron that was spotted as the sun was rising in the Village of Bradford. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing! 
Photos

Bald Eagle In Pine Tree

Check out this bald eagle in a pine tree. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Photos

Sunset Over The Fenney Putt & Play

Check out this gorgeous sunset over the Fenney Putt & Play. Thanks to Jeff Wilner for sharing!
Photos

Early Morning At Lake Sumter Landing

Check out this early morning view of Lake Sumter Landing. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Photos

Sherman’s Fox Squirrel With Pine Cone

This Sherman's fox squirrel was spotted gnawing on a pine cone. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Photos

Baby Great Horned Owl In Nest Beside Lake Miona Recreation Center

This baby great horned owl was looking happy in its nest beside Lake Miona Recreation Center. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
