Saturday, April 3, 2021
The Villages
Heritage Community Church featuring nationally known expert on parenting

Larry D. Croom

Dwight Bain
Heritage Community Church is preparing to host a nationally known speaker at its regular Sunday services.

Author and life coach Dwight Bain will kick off a new preaching series titled “Family Matters” on April 11. He will address the topic of parenting during the 9 and 10:30 a.m. services at the church, which is located at 509 W. Berckman St. in Fruitland Park.

Bain will talk about how no parent gets it right 100 percent of the time. He’ll also address how parenting through the COVID-19 pandemic has created even more challenges for parents and walk attendees through parenting their children to reach their adult potential.

Bain has dedicated his life to guide people toward greater results as an author, nationally certified counselor, certified life coach and family law mediator in practice since 1984. He has spoken to more than 3,000 groups on the topic of making strategic change to overcome major stress. He also is passionate about positive growth and has been quoted in more than 20 personal development books.

As a certified life coach and counselor, Bain’s clients include Disney, Toyota, AT&T,  DuPont, SunTrust Bank, Convergys, Harcourt and Bank of America, as well as major organizations such as the U.S. Army, Florida Hospital, American Heart Association, the International Critical Incident Stress Foundation and the American Association of Christian Counselors.

Bain also has been interviewed on hundreds of radio and television stations and quoted in more than 100 newspapers/websites, including Investor’s Business Daily, New York Times, Chicago Tribune, Sacramento Bee, Atlanta Journal, CBS.com, Miami Herald, Newsday, FoxBusiness.com and MSNBC.com.

“I have known Dwight for over 30 years and every time I am with him I am encouraged as well as challenged,” said Pastor Sidney Brock. “Please join us on April 11th to hear what Dwight has to share, and we’d love for you to bring your kids with you.”

Heritage Community Church offers fun and safe children environments for all ages, including classes during both services for birth-fifth grade. In addition to Bain’s message, Heritage will be offering a parenting class on Sunday nights at 5 p.m. from April 11-May 23. Visit www.heritagecommunity.org for more information.

