To the Editor:

Mr. Bauman and Mr. Littler are correct. Because of the lack of executive courses down south, it is getting impossible to get tee times here. It used to be that The Villages would build the courses first, then the homes. Now, it seems, homes first, then, if there’s room, maybe golf. One 18-hole championship course down south? What’s up with that?

Jim Renegar

Village of Summerhill