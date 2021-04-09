Wildwood man once accused of ripping off Honey Baked Ham back behind bars

A 30-year-old Wildwood man who was once tased after being accused of stealing from the Honey Baked Ham store in Lady Lake is back in jail.

Kendall Wilbanks, who lives at 4962 N.E. 90th Pl., was arrested early Tuesday afternoon on outstanding warrants and booked into the Marion County Jail. He was charged with criminal mischief; four counts of larceny/grand theft; three counts of burglary of a dwelling, structure or conveyance; and grand theft of a motor vehicle. He was being held on $43,000 bond and is due in court May 11 at 9 a.m. to answer to the charges, jail records show.

Wilbanks was arrested in November 2018 after he was nabbed behind the wheel of a stolen pickup during an investigation into a burglary at the Honey Baked Ham at Village Crossroads.

An employee arrived for work and noticed a lock was missing from a PODS storage unit at the store, according to a report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Surveillance showed a red Ford pickup drive up to the unit, the driver get out and break the lock and look inside.

That same truck was spotted three days later by a Lake County sheriff’s deputy on Rolling Acres Road at Lady Lake Boulevard. The deputy followed the truck and initiated a traffic stop on Rolling Acres Road at the side entrance to the Rolling Acres Apartments. Wilbanks fled in the direction of the apartment complex and was tased after he ignored commands to stop running and attempted to climb a four-foot fence, a report states.

Wilbanks also was arrested in March 2016 after he was accused of stealing a carton of cigarettes and a Red Bull from a Lady Lake Circle K. The clerk wrote down the license number of the vehicle Wilbanks fled in and he was later arrested after police obtained a warrant, the report says.