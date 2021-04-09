Wildwood man once accused of ripping off Honey Baked Ham back behind bars

By Larry D. Croom

Kendall Wayne Wilbanks
Kendall Wayne Wilbanks

A 30-year-old Wildwood man who was once tased after being accused of stealing from the Honey Baked Ham store in Lady Lake is back in jail.

Kendall Wilbanks, who lives at 4962 N.E. 90th Pl., was arrested early Tuesday afternoon on outstanding warrants and booked into the Marion County Jail. He was charged with criminal mischief; four counts of larceny/grand theft; three counts of burglary of a dwelling, structure or conveyance; and grand theft of a motor vehicle. He was being held on $43,000 bond and is due in court May 11 at 9 a.m. to answer to the charges, jail records show.

Wilbanks was arrested in November 2018 after he was nabbed behind the wheel of a stolen pickup during an investigation into a burglary at the Honey Baked Ham at Village Crossroads.

An employee arrived for work and noticed a lock was missing from a PODS storage unit at the store, according to a report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Surveillance showed a red Ford pickup drive up to the unit, the driver get out and break the lock and look inside.

That same truck was spotted three days later by a Lake County sheriff’s deputy on Rolling Acres Road at Lady Lake Boulevard. The deputy followed the truck and initiated a traffic stop on Rolling Acres Road at the side entrance to the Rolling Acres Apartments. Wilbanks fled in the direction of the apartment complex and was tased after he ignored commands to stop running and attempted to climb a four-foot fence, a report states.

Wilbanks also was arrested in March 2016 after he was accused of stealing a carton of cigarettes and a Red Bull from a Lady Lake Circle K. The clerk wrote down the license number of the vehicle Wilbanks fled in and he was later arrested after police obtained a warrant, the report says.

Headlines

Official contends aging pipes in The Villages need to be replaced

News
A Community Development District 1 official contends that the numerous water main breaks in The Villages are proof that aging pipes need to be replaced.
Read more

Villager’s adult son arrested after allegedly attacking hospital ER staff

Crime
A Villager’s adult son was arrested after allegedly attacking staff at UF-Health The Villages Hospital.
Read more

Neighbors’ complaints lead to public hearing involving home in The Villages

News
Complaints from neighbors prompted a public hearing Friday concerning the condition of a home in The Villages.
Read more

Headlines

Official contends aging pipes in The Villages need to be replaced

News
A Community Development District 1 official contends that the numerous water main breaks in The Villages are proof that aging pipes need to be replaced.
Read more

Villager’s adult son arrested after allegedly attacking hospital ER staff

Crime
A Villager’s adult son was arrested after allegedly attacking staff at UF-Health The Villages Hospital.
Read more

Neighbors’ complaints lead to public hearing involving home in The Villages

News
Complaints from neighbors prompted a public hearing Friday concerning the condition of a home in The Villages.
Read more

12 more local COVID-19 deaths as virus continues to plague Villages Charter School

Health
Twelve more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as Florida continued to see a post-spring break increase in new cases and the virus reared its head at The Villages Charter School again.
Read more

Crash backs up traffic on Buena Vista Boulevard

News
A crash shortly before 1 p.m. Friday at Buena Vista Boulevard and County Road 466A backed up traffic for at least a half a mile near the intersection.
Read more

4 Summerfield men among those nabbed by specialized drug enforcement unit

Crime
In addition to the accused kingpin of a drug trafficking operation in Summerfield, three other local men also were arrested recently by members of the Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team.
Read more

Letters to the Editor

President Biden wants to nominate unabashed gun-grabber

Letters to the Editor
Congressman Daniel Webster, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that President Biden wants to nominate an “unabashed gun-grabber” to head the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Read more

Filibuster was created to undermine our voice as voters

Letters to the Editor
In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager writes that the filibuster was created to undermine our voice as voters.
Read more

Sumter County ambulance service should be investigated

Letters to the Editor
A Village of Hemingway resident is concerned about ambulance service in Sumter County. She shares a letter she wrote to Sumter County commissioners.
Read more
About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos