Eyebrows raised as new contractor turns in low bid for resurfacing sports courts

By Meta Minton

The  Amenity Authority Committee and Project Wide Advisory Committee have turned to a new contractor for resurfacing at sports courts in The Villages, but the contractor’s low bid has raised some eyebrows.

The AAC, which oversees amenities north of County Road 466, and PWAC, which oversees amenities south of County Road 466, have both accepted an invitation to bid submitted by El Faro Group LLC doing business as Court Surfaces. In each, case El Faro submitted a bid of $16,649. That came in far below a bid of $33,643 from Premier Surface Solutions Inc. and a bid of $38,505 from Southwest Tennis Courts LLC.

The resurfacing work will be performed on shuffleboard courts, tennis courts, pickleball courts, platform tennis courts and basketball courts. The contract is only for the labor portion only for the resurfacing work with all resurfacing products being supplied by the District. 

There was some concern that the bid was so much lower than the other bids which were received for the work. However, the company was called in to make sure they understood the scope of the work. Mark LaRock, purchasing director for the District Office, expressed confidence that El Faro understood what was called for and would meet expectations outlined by the District.

The resurfacing product will be purchased separately from Nova Sports USA, Inc.

