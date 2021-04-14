Doris Elaine Austin

By Staff Report

Doris Austin
Doris Austin

Doris Elaine Austin of The Villages went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 4, 2021. She was born in Pontiac, Michigan on October 6, 1929 to James and Mildred Martin.

She grew up in Pontiac, graduated at Pontiac High School and Eastern Michigan University with a Master’s Degree in Education. She taught in the area schools then retired to Florida with her husband of 59 years Floyd in 1991. She was a member of Tri County Baptist Church.

A Memorial Service will be held Friday, April 23rd, 2021 at 11 AM at Tri County Baptist Church, Lady Lake, Florida. Inurnment will follow at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida.

