Sandringham Room will be closed at Canal Street Recreation Center

The Sandringham Room at the Canal Street Recreation Center will be closed for maintenance Wednesday, April 21.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Canal Street Recreation Center at 205-8571.
The Sandringham Room at the Canal Street Recreation Center will be closed for maintenance Wednesday, April 21.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Canal Street Recreation Center at 205-8571.
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.