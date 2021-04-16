Pair arrested in attempted heist of $3,000 worth of fragrances at Belk

Two women were arrested in the attempted heist of more than $3,000 worth of fragrances at Belk in The Villages.

The women entered the store at La Plaza Grande shortly before noon Thursday and headed for the fragrance counter, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. They were captured on video surveillance as they attempted to open a locked case. When they were unsuccessful in opening the case, they took fragrances on display on top of the counter and loaded them into a black bag. They also concealed fragrances in their pants. The women then headed for the handbag section where they went behind the cash register and selected several Belk shopping bags. They returned to the fragrance section and continued to put bottles into the shopping bags.

A detective from the Lady Lake Police Department entered the store and both females took off running, according to the police report. A Belk loss prevention officer announced himself to one of the women, later identified as 30-year-old Demetrica Sha Jackson of Jacksonville, and she dropped the bags containing the fragrances. The loss prevention officer continued to attempt to restrain Jackson, who stands 5 feet tall and weighs 189 pounds. He was clinging to her back as she continued to try to run away. Other police officers arrived on the scene and were able to take her into custody.

The detective was able to nab the other woman, 27-year-old Claudia Violet Williams, also of Jacksonville.

The fragrances had a total value of $3,019.

Jackson was arrested on charges of grand theft and resisting arrest. She was also sought on warrants charging her with theft in another county. She was booked without bond at the Lake County Jail.

Williams is also facing a charge of grand theft. She was booked at the jail and released after posting $5,000 bond.