The Villages
Sunday, April 18, 2021
Villager facing charge of restroom peeping loses round in court

By Meta Minton

Ronald Bunt

A Village of Chitty Chatty man accused of peeping in a public restroom lost a round last week in Sumter County Court.

Ronald Jeffrey Bunt, 64, who was arrested Nov. 10 at his home at 5038 Sander St., had hoped that Judge William Hallman III would dismiss a charge of voyeurism he is facing. 

Bunt’s attorney Gail Grossman had filed a motion to dismiss the case on a technicality.

However, the judge on Thursday ruled against the motion for dismissal during a virtual hearing.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies had been searching for a man who had gone to Lowe’s Home Improvement on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake on Sept. 23 and attempted to use his phone to video a man using an adjacent stall in a restroom. The investigative trail led to Bunt’s arrest.

The Woodberry, N.J. resident had previously been charged with peeping into the window of a man’s apartment in Virginia, and admitted to police that he drove there specifically to peep into windows because they were “garden” or ground-level apartments, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He was convicted of peeping into an apartment window.

Bunt remains free on $2,000 bond.

