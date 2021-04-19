CDD 7 forced to postpone meeting on its relationship with PWAC

The chairman of the Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors has decided to reschedule a meeting which had been set for April 30 to discuss the future of CDD 7’s relationship with the Project Wide Advisory Committee.

CDD 7 Board Chairman Jerry Vicenti announced Monday that the April 30 meeting will be rescheduled due to the fact Supervisor Steve Lapp has a medical conflict on that same day.

“I feel this meeting is much too important not to have all District 7 supervisors attending,” Vicenti said.

The CDD 7 board is scheduled to meet in a regular monthly session on May 13. It appears the board at that time will choose a new meeting date for its special workshop on PWAC.

Last week, supervisors from other CDDs which are members of PWAC expressed interest in attending the meeting which could be pivotal to the future of PWAC, which includes CDDs south of County Road 466 that pool their financial resources for upkeep and maintenance of infrastructure.

PWAC met earlier this year and agreed to move forward with forming PWAC II for Community Development Districts 12 and 13 and other future CDDs south of State Road 44. Every CDD that is now part of PWAC must give its approval for CDD 12 to leave PWAC and become part of PWAC II.

CDD 7 supervisors see this as a rare opportunity to renegotiate their 20-year PWAC agreement, which supervisors now claim they approved under “duress.”