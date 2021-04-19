Villager’s son with history of arrests nabbed with drugs in traffic stop

A Villager’s son with a history of arrests was nabbed with drugs in a traffic stop after leaving the Tikki Hut on County Road 466 in Oxford.

Richard Brown Street, 41, who lives with his mother at 3158 Gooding Place in the Village of Polo Ridge, was pulled over at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday because he was not wearing a seatbelt, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

A check revealed he was driving on a suspended license and the Washington D.C. native admitted he was aware of the suspension. A backpack found in the vehicle contained a green case which held needles and scoops with a white powdery substance on them, the report said.

He was arrested on charges of possession of drug equipment and driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,000 bond.

Street was arrested last year after stealing his mother’s Ford Escape from her home, a day after his father’s funeral. She’d left the car keys on the kitchen counter. Street’s father died Jan. 23, 2020 and a celebration of life was held in The Villages.

Street was arrested in 2019 at the wheel of the same Ford Escape.