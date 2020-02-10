Villager’s son arrested after stealing her vehicle from her home day after funeral

A Villager’s 40-year-old son was arrested after stealing his mother’s vehicle from her home, a day after his father’s funeral.

The Village of Polo Ridge woman reported that the key for her 2015 Ford Escape was taken from the kitchen counter of her home by her son, Richard Brown Street, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She noticed the key was missing at about 9 p.m. Sunday.

While the woman was being interviewed by the deputy at about 4 a.m. Monday, Street returned home in the vehicle.

Street’s father died Jan. 23 and a celebration of life was held Saturday in The Villages.

Street, who had been arrested last year while at the wheel of the same Ford Escape, was arrested on a charge of theft of a motor vehicle and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,000 bond.