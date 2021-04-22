77.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, April 22, 2021
type here...

Can you feel the burn?

By John Shewchuk

John Shewchuk

Terry Hansen’s recent article, “Upgrade our infrastructure and protect the environment” is just another rehash of “the-earth-is-burning” propaganda.  Typical of all these articles is the lack of DATA, because data exposes their fraud.  Even when they SAY things are increasing like hurricanes, tornadoes, fires, etc … the DATA actually shows them decreasing. 

Notice that these alarmist articles no longer try to make forecasts like Al Gore or John Kerry did — both of whom predicted the Arctic ice would melt by 2013 and 2014, respectively. Alarmists learned to stopped making long-range forecasts, because no one on earth is able to do that — accurately.  This is because ALL the climate models are wrong. By insisting that CO2 (carbon dioxide) is driving global warming, they are essentially practicing digital alchemy — and they will always fail.

But back to DATA and CO2.  Let’s see just how much humans are heating up the planet — in three simple steps … 

1. Overall heating. Over the last 140 years (which is the period that contains reliable surface temperature data) the average annual temperature increase is only about 0.02 degrees Fahrenheit (F).    

2. The CO2 heating contribution. Remember that water vapor (and clouds) are the primary greenhouse heating gas, and they constitute about 75 percent of these gases. CO2 (and Methane, etc), however, only constitute about 25 percent of greenhouse gases. So, 0.02 X 25 percent = 0.005 degrees F annually.

3. Finally, the man-made CO2 contribution. Ever since the industrial age started, CO2 levels have increased about 30 percent. Most of the new CO2 is produced by nature and some by humans.  According to the official IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) 2001 Report, Chapter 3, Figure 3.1 (page 188) shows that about 3 percent of atmospheric CO2 is human produced. The IPCC has never updated that value, but we’ll give the alarmists the inflation edge, and say it’s 5 percent. So, 0.005 X 5 percent = 0.00025 degrees F annually.

Conclusion: Based on the above data, the earth will warm about another degree Fahrenheit in about 4,000 years.  However, numerous recent studies by independent climate analysts reveal that many of the official surface temperature data records have been adjusted. These adjustments conveniently changed “cooling” temperature trends into “warming” temperature trends.  In other words, widespread fraud has been exposed. This means that the annual 0.02 degree overall warming trend may more likely be only 0.01 F per year or less. That means it may take about 8,000 years or so to increase earth’s temperature by 1 degree F. Can you feel the burn? 

John Shewchuk is a resident of The Villages and a frequent contributor to Villages-News.com.

Headlines

Stylist arrested at salon academy in The Villages after romantic criminal mischief

Crime
A hair stylist was arrested at a salon academy in The Villages after allegedly conducting criminal mischief while her former beau was at the beach.
Read more

Sumter County has state’s highest rate of vaccinations for COVID-19

News
Sumter County has the state’s highest rate of COVID-19 vaccinations among those eligible for the vaccine.
Read more

Village of Fenney resident and sheriff’s employee prefile to run for Sumter Commission

News
A Village of Fenney resident and a sheriff’s deputy have prefiled to run for seats in 2022 on the Sumter County Commission.
Read more

Headlines

Stylist arrested at salon academy in The Villages after romantic criminal mischief

Crime
A hair stylist was arrested at a salon academy in The Villages after allegedly conducting criminal mischief while her former beau was at the beach.
Read more

Sumter County has state’s highest rate of vaccinations for COVID-19

News
Sumter County has the state’s highest rate of COVID-19 vaccinations among those eligible for the vaccine.
Read more

Village of Fenney resident and sheriff’s employee prefile to run for Sumter Commission

News
A Village of Fenney resident and a sheriff’s deputy have prefiled to run for seats in 2022 on the Sumter County Commission.
Read more

Woman who got break in golf cart DUI jailed after caught back behind wheel

Crime
A woman who got a break after a drunk driving arrest involving a golf cart in 2019 in The Villages was arrested after she was caught back behind the wheel.
Read more

Breeder wants valuable Great Dane found wandering south of State Road 44

News
An owner has failed to claim a microchipped Great Dane found wandering south of State Road 44. Now the breeder wants the valuable dog back. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has the story.
Read more

Oxford man arrested after seeking help for sister who died at Villages hospital

Crime
An Oxford man was arrested after seeking help for his sister who died at UF Health-The Villages Hospital.
Read more

Letters to the Editor

Tree cutting in protected wetlands

Letters to the Editor
In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of De La Vista woman writes that she feels sorry for Lake Deaton residents who believed they had to take matters in their own hands due to overgrowth near their homes. She’s been in the same boat
Read more

A message for state Sen. Dennis Baxley

Letters to the Editor
The Central Florida Popular Front, in a Letter to the Editor, has a message for state Sen. Dennis Baxley.
Read more

We love columns by Lisa DeMarco

Letters to the Editor
A Village of St. Charles resident writes that he loves the weekly columns by waitress/columnist Lisa DeMarco. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos